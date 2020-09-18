6.8 magnitude earthquake occurs. No tsunami threat for the Caribbean | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – A 6.8 magnitude earthquake occurred late Friday afternoon along the Central Mid-Atlantic Ridge between the southwestern coast of Africa and the eastern coast of Brazil.

The U.S. NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center out of Hawaii issued a tsunami information statement stating that based on all available data, there is no tsunami threat to the Caribbean coasts from this earthquake.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 20 miles.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=33594:6-8-magnitude-earthquake-occurs-no-tsunami-threat-for-the-caribbean&Itemid=451