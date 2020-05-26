60 Recovered from COVID-19 and Only Two Active Cases | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – Prime Minister and Chair of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Silveria Jacobs on Monday, May 25 gave an update to the general public as part of the process to keep the community of St. Maarten informed about the latest developments and the Government’s COVID-19 containment, mitigation and response measures.

COVID-19 Update

Based on the latest available data provided by Collective Prevention Services (CPS) Epidemiologist Dr. Raissa Tjon-Kon-Fat, for today, May 25, 2020, as of 4:00 PM, there are 67 individuals in self-quarantine, and 4 individuals in self-isolation. To date, 444 persons have been tested, of which 77 were positive, 365 were negative, and one test is still pending.

Of the 77 positive cases, 60 have recovered. Notably, St. Maarten has had only one positive case in the last 27 days, and no new cases in the last 14 days. Furthermore, the Outbreak Management Team of the St. Maarten Medical Centre (SMMC) reports that there is one COVID-19 suspected patient currently admitted to SMMC’s Mobile Medical Pavilion. Presently, there are two active cases on St. Maarten.

Additional Tests Arrive

As announced during Saturday’s EOC Press Conference, the additional tests have arrived on St. Maarten from The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) in the Netherlands. Prime Minister Jacobs expressed her gratitude for the additional test to the RIVM.

Guidelines

Emergency Support Function 6 (ESF6), has reported that input on guidelines has been sent to Port St. Maarten, SXM Airport, and Maritime. ESF 10 has been developing an overview of all the guidelines, and inspections are being carried out by the Ministry of VSA.

Several secondary school children in exam classes have resumed classes this week. Exam class students residing on the French side of the island were also able to cross the border to attend school.

Prime Minister Jacobs stated, “I’d like to take the time out to congratulate centenarian Mrs. Floricia Brown-Baly on her milestone 100th birthday. St. Maarten has indeed come a long way from when we first got our first confirmed COVID-19 case.

“Although more challenges are approaching us, the lessons that we are learning as a country can only strengthen our administration, and empower us to be prepared continuously. I would also like to encourage the students who have to face exams in the coming months to focus on this along with your health and safety. On behalf of the Government St. Maarten, I wish you all the best and success as your return to school.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31674:60-recovered-from-covid-19-and-only-two-active-cases&Itemid=450