80 Confirmed Active COVID-19 Cases. Total cases stand at 160 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 5th, at 16:00, St. Maarten has confirmed four new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 160.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 76 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated, “we now have eighty (80), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”

Three patients are currently hospitalized, and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 16.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. Forty-eight (48) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 80 active cases.

In a continued effort to control, the spread of the virus CPS has now tested 262 people at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 853 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to increase for positive cases, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Please continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands as frequent as possible and wash your hands with soap. We shall overcome COVID-19.

ARCHIVED, TUESDAY, AUGUST 04, 2020 – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 4th, at 22:00, St. Maarten has confirmed six new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 156.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 73 people in home isolation. Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek has stated “we now have seventy-six (76), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”

Two patients are currently hospitalized and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 16.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. One hundred and eleven (111) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 76 active cases.

In a continued effort to control, the spread of the virus CPS has now tested 261 people at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 839 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to increase for positive cases, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek urges all to stay at home if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, and contact your family doctor. In efforts to work towards reducing the spread of the virus, continue to wear masks in public places, maintain social distancing, sanitize your hands and wash your hands with soap frequently. These are the only steps that we as a community can practice to reduce the spread of the virus.

ARCHIVED, MONDAY, AUGUST 03, 2020 – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 3rd, at 18:00, St. Maarten has confirmed four new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 150.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 68 people in home isolation. Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated, “we now have seventy (70), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”

One patient is currently hospitalized, and one patient is isolated and being monitored.

The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 16.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. One hundred and sixty-seven (167) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 70 active cases.

In a continued effort to control, the spread of the virus CPS has now tested 239 people at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 787 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to increase for positive cases, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Let us all continue to wear masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands as frequent as possible and wash your hands with soap. Together we shall overcome the spread of COVID-19 on Sint Maarten.

ARCHIVED, SUNDAY, AUGUST 02 – SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 2nd, at 4:00PM, the ministry of VSA was informed by Dr. Raïssa Tjon-Kon-Fat, that we currently have 66 active COVID-19 cases on Sint Maarten. The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 146, according to a press release from the cabinet of the Minster of VSA (Public Health, Social Development and Labour).

Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek expresses his deepest sympathy to the bereaved family and friends of the patient who has unfortunately succumbed to COVID-19. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 is currently 16.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 65 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek announced that we now have sixty-six (66), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. One Hundred and sixty- seven (167) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 66 active cases.

In a continued effort to control, the spread of the virus CPS has now tested 151 people at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 759 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to increase for positive cases, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Please continue to practice all sanitary measures set for the general public by wearing face masks, practicing social distancing, sanitizing your hands as frequent as possible and washing your hands with soap. Let us continue to work collectively together to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32775:80-confirmed-active-covid-19-cases-total-cases-stand-at-160&Itemid=450