Academy Students Briefed on Dangers of New Game. CPO Richards, Dr. Mercelina speak at special assembly | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUL DE SAC) – Community Police Officer (CPO), Inspector Felix Richards and Dr. Luc Mercelina took time out of their busy schedule on Friday (February 21, 2020) to speak to students of St. Maarten Academy’s academic campus on the dangers of the ‘Skull Breaker’ game.

To date, several children have died or received serious injuries after falling victim to this dangerous challenge that has taken the internet by storm. Reports indicate that this “challenge” consists of three people standing in a row, with the people on the left/right sides kicking in the feet of the middle person who then falls to the ground, slamming his/her head with much force.

Acting Principal Mrs. Kim Lucas-Felix called a special assembly on Friday to address the issue, given the concerns raised by many about the dangers of the challenge.

Dr. Mercelina, cautioned the students during a special assembly that this challenge can result in serious trauma to the head, neck, and back areas, which can leave a student with skull and neck fractures, brain bleeding, loss of consciousness, brain injuries, paralysis and other long-term complications, even death.

Inspector Richards expounded on the legal implications for persons engaging in this game, especially if premeditation can be proven. He used three students to demonstrate how the challenge can pose a danger to persons. Students were also warned that parents can be held liable for injuries sustained by another.

Students were urged to make smart decisions and not to follow the internet hype.

The Management of the school thanks the Police and Dr. Mercelina for being proactive in their efforts to prevent St. Maarten’s youth from engaging in this challenge and in the process, getting seriously injured or worse.

Dr. Mercelina addressing students.

Inspector Richards and students demonstrating the dangers of the game.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29918:academy-students-briefed-on-dangers-of-new-game-cpo-richards,-dr-mercelina-speak-at-special-assembly&Itemid=504