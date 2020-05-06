AGING WITH GRACE PRESENTS VIRTUAL MOTHER’S DAY SONG FESTIVAL | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On Sunday, May 10, 2020, Drs. Linda Richardson, host of the recently launched program AGING WITH GRACE; CORONA AGE EDITION, will be hosting a VIRTUAL MOTHER’S DAY SONGFESTIVAL to celebrate Mother’s Day.

This year, due to Covid-19 and the safety measures implemented, Mother’s Day will not be celebrated in the usual manner. Churches, stores and restaurants will remain closed and the flower and gift baskets vendors will not be alongside the road selling flowers or gifts. It is clear that this Mother’s Day celebration will be different and somewhat sad for many.

The objective of this Virtual Mothers’ Day Song Festival is to still uplift the spirits and to honour mothers, grandmothers, foster mothers, godmothers, significant others and female role models who have played or are playing a significant role in the lives of others, particularly in these times.

An impressive line-up of talented seniors and young adults have agreed to pay special tribute to mothers, who are the frontline and essential workers in the battle against Covid-19 and who are risking their lives to save ours. The majority of the singers are seniors. Some of them are making use of social media for the first time.

Participating in the Aging with Grace Virtual Mother’s Day Song Festival are: Clara Reyes, Giovanni Olivacce, Marelva Salmon, Jan Beaujon, Bobby Ottley, Kisha Richards, Wycliffe Smith, Shanella James-Romney, Raymond Jessurun, Josianne Artsen, Melvin Hodge, Essynce, Cedric Rey and Ife Badejo, who is also the co-host of the program. Music will be provided by DJ Daarsenic and DJ Yinkz.

We are excited that the St. Martin Home in St. John is making necessary arrangements for the residents there to enjoy this Virtual Mother’s Day Song Festival via a large screen in the meeting room.

Since the safety measures were taken in connection with Covid-19, the St. Martin Home has been on a lockdown and residents have not been allowed to receive visitors. Even on Mother’s Day, nobody will be able to pay the usual Mother’s Day visit to the residents in the St. Martin Home. The Aging with Grace Virtual Mother’s Day Song Festival will also donate 10 fruits and vegetable baskets to the St. Martin Home.

The general public is cordially invited to join this First Virtual Mother’s Day Song Festival, which will take place on Sunday, May 10th 2020 from 4 pm to 6 pm. The Mother’s Day Song Festival will be livestreamed via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/linda.richardson.3551. For information on the Virtual Mother’s Day Song festival, please contact Linda Richardson at 554 6979, or per email at: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31318:aging-with-grace-presents-virtual-mother’s-day-song-festival&Itemid=504