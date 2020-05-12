AGING WITH GRACE VIRTUAL MOTHER’S DAY SONG FESTIVAL A HUGE SUCCESS | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – The Virtual Mother’s Day Songfestival that was held last Sunday, May 10, 2020 to celebrate Mother’s Day was a success.

The Virtual Mother’s Day Song Festival was almost cancelled last Sunday, as a result of many technical difficulties, including internet connectivity issues due to an interruption on the sea cable between Puerto Rico and Miami over the weekend. The Mother’s Day Song Festival kicked off almost an hour later than scheduled thanks to the enormous efforts of the production team.

The Festival opened with the beautiful song “A mother’s love” by Jonesia Martimbor, better known as Sunshine, who had entered the Junior Calypso Competition at the age of 9 with this song. Although at times the show was slightly affected with freezing in connection with the internet issues, the performers did an excellent job. They all performed virtually using Zoom technology and it was streamed on Facebook.

The Virtual Mother’s Day Song Festival captured the attention of over 130 viewers who streamed live for almost two hours. During the Virtual Mother’s Day Song Festival, viewers shared it and held watch parties. Much appreciation and love were expressed in the many comments and compliments for the organizers and the performers as they sang.

Many of the singers paid tribute to the frontline workers, who are mothers, for their sacrifice and honoured the residents in the St. Martin Home. The St. Martin Home had made arrangements for its residents to view the Virtual Mother’s Day Song Festival since 3.30 pm. The Song Festival was much appreciated and there will be a replay of the Mother’s Day Song festival during the week for their residents. The St. Martin Home also received a Mother’s Day gift in the form of 10 fruits and vegetable packages from the Aging with Grace Program and the singers of the Virtual Mother’s Day Song Festival.

The Mother’s Day Song Festival, hosted by drs. Linda Richardson of the program Aging with Grace, and co-hosted by Ife Badejo, at the time of this press release attracted more than 900 views and over 600 comments.

The organizers and singers are pleased that the objectives of this First Virtual Mothers’ Day Song Festival were met. Viewers enjoyed themselves, many sang along, and spirits were lifted during the quarantine.

The organisers wish to thank the singers and the viewers for making this Mother’s Day event a great success.

