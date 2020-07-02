Airport CEO Mingo understands staff sentiments. Reopening of PJIAE can’t be compromised | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY-AIRPORT) – Airport CEO, Mr. Brian Mingo, is responding to Wednesday’s actions at the Airport Terminal during which he stressed the way forward for management, employees and Country St. Maarten.

The impact of the damages caused by Hurricane Irma to the airport terminal building and the economy of St. Maarten had already caused financial restrain for PJIAE. The resulted limited financial possibilities mean that the COVID-19 pandemic hits PJIAE even harder than other airports in the world. The Airport closed on March 23, 2020 and from that moment onward, faced no revenues due to the impact of COVID-19 and a monthly operating loss of 6-7 Million guilders. But PJIAE stays committed to St. Maarten and its staff and tries to do what is possible to get through this period.

“We understand what impact a reduction in staff benefits, with no bonus and partial vacation allowance promised, can have on families who are already going through difficult times. I personally understand the financial and other challenges. Besides the general meetings with the Union representatives, I have had dialogues with individual staff members to understand their circumstances and frustrations to see how we can help within our current limited boundaries,” assured Mr. Mingo in a release Thursday.

“Unfortunately, I also see that a minority of PJIAE staff members and people who don’t work for the airport, are demonstrating in front of the terminal with unrelated messages. I want them to be aware that this is affecting the people, businesses and the country of Sint Maarten. We can partially understand that staff raise their voices, but this small group also have the obligation to keep the airport open, towards the airlines and entire tourist industry of Sint Maarten,’’ Said Mr. Mingo.

“Going forward, we will pursue every effort to ensure that the airport will serve its tourists, Sint Maarten, the overall economy and the people of Sint Maarten. We will continue our dialogue and consultation with Unions and Staff to come with an amicable way forward.

I want to thank our staff for their continuous support to the company and all the good works from the last months with implementing all the necessary COVID19 prevention and safety mitigation measures to keep our staff, tourists, stakeholders and community safe,” said Mr. Mingo.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32331:airport-ceo-mingo-understands-staff-sentiments-reopening-of-pjiae-can’t-be-compromised&Itemid=450