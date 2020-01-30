Ambassador of Music Larmonie presents book “Pass it on” to Minister Violenus | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/THE NETHERLANDS – The Minister Plenipotentiary Rene Violenus upon his return to the Netherlands, held his first meeting where he met with the Head of the Culture Department, Ms. Clara Reyes and the Ambassador of Music of country Sint Maarten, Ms. Anastacia Larmonie, the Cabinet of the Minister reported in a social media post.

During the meeting, Ms. Larmonie presented her written work in line with her project “Pass it on” which in essence deals with the traditions in music on the island of Sint Maarten and the historical calendar of the Emilio Wilson’s estate. In both her works she has documented the intangible cultural heritage along with its cultural identity.

Ms. Larmonie in her efforts, in keeping the memory of among others Emilio Wilson’s cultural legacy alive, champions the restoration and upkeep of the historical artifacts which today can still be found on the grounds of the Golden Rock Sugar plantation. This, she stated in an invited comment can and will benefit the historical net-worth of not only our Cultural Heritage, as this would also benefit and enhance our tourism sector as an added value.

The director of Culture added that she totally supports this endeavor as described by Ms. Larmonie as it bridges the gap between the old and young, the native and the visitor and so very much more. Sint Maarten’s tangible and intangible cultural heritage is not only of essence to Sint Maarten locally, it also benefits the growing economy of the island as it offers an extra dimension to visitors to the island.

Culture in the broadest sense of the word, ranging from the culinary arts, music, drama, oral and written history, architecture fashion and so much more.

Minister Violenus expressed his profound gratitude for this visit and assured that during his tenure as Minister Plenipotentiary of Sint Maarten in The Hague, the necessary attention and collaboration will be granted by the Cabinet.

By further expanding and encouraging all creatives of the Sint Maarten diaspora in the Netherlands to join the network of creatives just recently established.

This can be done by contacting the Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary and registering your information with the Culture and Education Section of the Cabinet, telephone number 070 2156067 (The Netherlands phone number).

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29507:ambassador-of-music-larmonie-presents-book-“pass-it-on”-to-minister-violenus&Itemid=451