Amjad Family give keynote at PWR 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) – On February 27, 2020 at Motorworld, Produce Wealth Revolution Agency (PWR Agency) will be hosting its first event of 2020, PWR 2020 @Motorworld. The PWR Agency has teamed up with MicroMentor and Motorworld to provide a unique experience that can propel innovative ideas and St. Maarten’s entrepreneurial community forward.

This experience is uniquely designed to support entrepreneurs, showcase opportunities to grow business, and strengthen relationships within the entrepreneurial community. For this reason, it includes both keynote and speed mentoring.

The keynote, in interview format, is given by the dynamic business duo, Sir Mr. Imran McSood Amjad and Mr. Tariq Amjad of Motorworld Group of companies. These businessmen have accomplished significant success. Under the leadership of Mr. McSood, Nagico is the largest Caribbean insurance company in the region headquartered on St. Maarten. His son, Tariq Amjad, has taken Motorworld to the next level, securing its position as market leader on both sides of the island and in the northeast Caribbean. This extraordinary keynote will highlight how to overcome challenges through vision.

During the speed mentoring activity, more than 30 business professionals will serve as mentors to entrepreneurs, small businesses, and innovators from both sides of island. Registrants will be matched with a mentor, have a 20 mins to ask questions and gain insights, and then move one to the next mentor. At the end of the evening, there is a cocktail hour where persons can connect with those that they would like to learn more from. Registrants will gain insights from at least three (3) experts to support their ideas, and to help them accelerate business growth. There is a variety of expertise that cover topics such as marketing, strategy, finance, loan acquisition, and intellectual property will be covered.

Bacardi Limited is also one of the official partners, as this supports its focus of supporting entrepreneurs in recovery due to natural disasters in the Caribbean specifically. Bacardi was the key sponsor for the Caribbean Innovation Challenge that took place on both US Virgin Islands and St. Maarten. Due to the generosity, specifically on St. Maarten, $37 000 was injected in the businesses and organizations of 15 entrepreneurs on St. Maarten. For PWR 2020 @Motorworld, CC1 on behalf of Bacardi will provide welcome drinks and networking drinks.

Mentoring is key for success in general. This event provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs and innovators who have an idea or started their business or looking for ways to expand their business, to walk away with the and best practices of persons with years of experience.

This event is a gift to entrepreneurs and innovators to support their growth and made possible due to the generosity of our official partners, MicroMentor, Motorworld, and Bacardi and mentors. Hence, there is no registration fee. Doors will open at 6:30 pm for those who were not able to register beforehand.

Registration is encouraged to mitigate any delays. To register, go https://www.tiny.cc/pwr2020. For more information or to register, whatsapp at +1-721-523-1842, email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakebf7620b030a2605e1a3404ba9223ea4’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyebf7620b030a2605e1a3404ba9223ea4 = ‘info’ + ‘@’;

addyebf7620b030a2605e1a3404ba9223ea4 = addyebf7620b030a2605e1a3404ba9223ea4 + ‘experiencepwr’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_textebf7620b030a2605e1a3404ba9223ea4 = ‘info’ + ‘@’ + ‘experiencepwr’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakebf7620b030a2605e1a3404ba9223ea4’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textebf7620b030a2605e1a3404ba9223ea4+”;

or connect with the team on Facebook at www.facebook.com/experiencepwr for regular updates.

If you are not able to attend this event you can still get free mentoring at: https://www.micromentor.org/caribbean.

Follow us to know more: https://www.facebook.com/micromentor.org/

Imran McSood Amjad

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29974:amjad-family-give-keynote-at-pwr-2020&Itemid=450