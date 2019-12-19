ANNUAL SZV STAFF CHRISTMAS CHARITY | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – For the 7th year, SZV staff has been organizing it’s Christmas Charity with emphasis on families with children and seniors that have minimum financial resources.

The Christmas Charity is funded by SZV staff donations and offers basic groceries to cook meals for at least 3 days. Deliveries take place throughout the community with assistance of community partners.

Some of SZV staff during packing of the Christmas Charity goods.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=28918:annual-szv-staff-christmas-charity&Itemid=451