Another death recorded due to COVID-19. Two new Positive cases. 79 Active cases | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Honorable Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) Richard Panneflek expressed his deepest sympathies to the family and friends of the person who succumbed to Covid-19. He wishes the family much strength during their time of grief.

As of September 24th, there were two (2) persons who tested positive for COVID-19; unfortunately there was another death recorded, bringing the total deaths to twenty- two (22) and the total active cases to seventy- nine (79). The total number of confirmed cases is now six hundred and eighteen (618).

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 74 people in home isolation. Four (4) patients remains hospitalized at the St. Maarten Medical Center and one (1) patient is isolated and being monitored.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 517. Ninety (90) people are in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

CPS has tested 1013 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1931 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to fluctuate, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek expressed that today’s registered death occurred late last week, but is now confirmed that it was attributed to COVID-19.

Please remain vigilant and continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands frequently, wash your hands with soap, and refrain from mass gatherings.

