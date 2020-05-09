Another person succumbs to COVID-19 bringing the total to 15. One New Positive Case on the French side | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/SAINT-MARTIN – The Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chair Silveria Jacobs announced during the EOC Press Briefing on Saturday evening that another person has died from the COVID-19 disease at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). This person had underlying conditions.

This brings the total number of deceased to 15. The number of persons who have recovered is 46 leaving only 15 active cases.

The Prefecture of Saint-Martin and Saint Barths announced on Saturday, May 9 has a new positive case which was discovered during its mobile community outreach program that started on May 4 and runs to May 18. This person is in quarantine at home.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31379:another-person-succumbs-to-covid-19-bringing-the-total-to-15-one-new-positive-case-on-the-french-side&Itemid=451