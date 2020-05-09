Another person succumbs to COVID-19 bringing the total to 15 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Prime Minister and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chair Silveria Jacobs announced during the EOC Press Briefing on Saturday evening that another person has died from the COVID-19 disease at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). This person had underlying conditions.

This brings the total number of deceased to 15. The number of persons who have recovered is 46 leaving only 15 active cases.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31379:another-person-succumbs-to-covid-19-bringing-the-total-to-15&Itemid=451