Arrow Restaurant empowers its team with a leadership and hospitality management workshop | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) - Arrow Restaurant Simpson reaffirms its commitment to excellence by offering its operations team an intensive three-day, 12-hour workshop designed to strengthen their leadership and management skills within the hospitality sector.

This initiative is part of the restaurant’s vision to invest in the continuous development of its staff to ensure high-quality service and a superior experience for its customers.

The program, facilitated by Kenty Lichtenberg, of Be Your Own Brand, focused on key areas such as: leadership fundamentals and team communication, personality styles and their impact on teamwork, conflict resolution and crisis management, strategies for employee motivation, recognition and retention, excellence in customer service, and innovation through artificial intelligence tools applied to the restaurant industry.

During the sessions, participants had the opportunity to reflect, practice, and apply dynamics tailored to their daily roles, which helped reinforce their sense of belonging and encourage effective collaboration. With a practical and interactive methodology, the workshop provided not only knowledge but also immediate tools to improve internal processes and customer care.

“Participants, in a highly interactive and hands-on way, were able to resolve real-life case scenarios from their day-to-day operations. At the end of the workshop, they also received a certificate of participation, an element that will continue to foster a mindset of personal development for the Arrow Restaurant team, and of course, add value for their customers,” said Kenty Lichtenberg.

General Manager Maireni Montás highlighted the importance of this type of training: “We trust that these initiatives are fundamental for improving customer service, managing internal processes, and, above all, strengthening each member’s sense of belonging to a team with a vision of progress and growth.” Arrow Restaurant Simpson thus reaffirms its leadership as a reference in local hospitality, betting on the development of its people as the main driver of its success.

“We hope that many smaller / mid-size organizations in the hospitality industry continue to understands the importance of capacity building for their personnel. With the fast developments in technology and operational processes, learning is a key element of business longevity,” says Kenty Lichtenberg of Be Your Own Brand.