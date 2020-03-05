Awakening Irma sentiments during delivery ceremonies of children’s book ‘STORM’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (CUPECOY) – Beyond Kultura Events Foundation (BKE) has in the past three weeks donated twenty sets of classroom copies of the full colored, hard covered children’s book ‘STORM’ to primary schools in Sint Maarten.

‘STORM’ is about two young Sint Maarten boys experiencing Irma and its aftermath. By donating the books along with a delivery ceremony, BKE aims to stimulate comprehensive reading among the youth.

The author of STORM, Loekie Morales, as well as some of the sponsors have personally handed over the box of books to representatives of the schools. The Books Delivery Ceremonies have awakened some sentiments, when children and the author exchanged their experiences with the passing of monster hurricane Irma.

In addition to the story of the two Sint Maarten boys facing Irma, the book includes the winning poems of several local authors who competed in the BKE ‘Experiences with Hurricane Irma’ Poem Competition. Children recited some of the winning hurricane poems during the ceremonies. At the Montessori school, one winner poet student, Nicholas Russo, recited his own poem.

Last Tuesday the last two of the twenty primary schools have embraced the visit and the set of ‘STORM’ books. Thanks to sponsors like the Prince Bernhard Cultural Fund Caribbean, The Cooperative Fund, The WIB, The Central Bank and the VNP, representative of The Netherlands in Sint Maarten, BKE was able to provide all primary schools on Sint Maarten with a set of copies. For more information about ‘STORM’, please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

document.getElementById(‘cloakf1ae1f8309876ea2298ee07541fc9ddd’).innerHTML = ”;

var prefix = ‘ma’ + ‘il’ + ‘to’;

var path = ‘hr’ + ‘ef’ + ‘=’;

var addyf1ae1f8309876ea2298ee07541fc9ddd = ‘beyondkultura’ + ‘@’;

addyf1ae1f8309876ea2298ee07541fc9ddd = addyf1ae1f8309876ea2298ee07541fc9ddd + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;

var addy_textf1ae1f8309876ea2298ee07541fc9ddd = ‘beyondkultura’ + ‘@’ + ‘gmail’ + ‘.’ + ‘com’;document.getElementById(‘cloakf1ae1f8309876ea2298ee07541fc9ddd’).innerHTML += ‘‘+addy_textf1ae1f8309876ea2298ee07541fc9ddd+”;

.

‘STORM’ is available for sale in all Shipwreck Shops on Sint Maarten.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30113:awakening-irma-sentiments-during-delivery-ceremonies-of-children’s-book-‘storm’&Itemid=450