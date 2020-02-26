BIP SXM presents at the ‘Grow your business with C.O.C.I. workshop’ | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The Chamber of Commerce & Industry (C.O.C.I.) launched and hosted a series of workshops for entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs in 2019. The workshops have been well attended and participation during the workshops by the attendees has been great. C.O.C.I therefore continued this series in 2020. The second speaker this year was Mrs. Vincentia Rosen-Sandiford, Director of the Bureau for Intellectual Property (BIP SXM).

The highlight of the Director of BIP SXM’s presentation was ‘How to increase your business value with Intellectual Property (IP)’, after covering the basics of IP and IP rights applicable on Sint Maarten, such as trademarks, patents and copyrights. Attendees enthusiastically put their knowledge to the test with the questions and answers game related to IP.

The President of the Board of C.O.C.I. thanked the Director of BIP SXM for her presentation with a token of appreciation. BIP SXM applauds C.O.C.I. for their initiative in providing these essential workshops for the business community which better equips the entrepreneurs with the tools and knowledge to grow their businesses. BIP SXM looks forward to partnering with C.O.C.I for future workshops and hopes to see the businesses tap into the use and benefits of IP, as IP is an essential business tool but often an untapped source for economic prosperity.

At the end of the presentation, the Director urged all attendees to utilize the information they had received. “You paid twenty dollars registration. I want to leave you with one thousand dollars’ worth of information and inspire you to innovate and create your million-dollar idea(s)”, says the Director of BIP SXM.

