BirdsCaribbean Celebrates Local Birds with Online Learning and Activity Program “From the Nest” | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/SAINT-MARTIN – Looking for fun ways to learn at home? BirdsCaribbean has launched “From the Nest” with new activities every day. It is this year’s online version of the Caribbean Endemic Bird Festival (CEBF).

The festival is an annual event organized each spring by BirdsCaribbean. It brings people of all ages together, right across the region. Normally, partners host activities like birding walks, presentations, and art contests. The goal is to raise awareness about the 171 unique birds that live only in the Caribbean and threats to their survival. The festival begins on April 22 and is celebrated through May.

“The goal of CEBF is exactly the same, but this year we are celebrating in a completely different way – from our homes,” explained Executive Director of BirdsCaribbean Lisa Sorenson. “Due to the challenges of COVID-19 and restrictions on citizens’ movements across the islands, our partners are unable to organize their usual wonderful, vibrant events. At BirdsCaribbean we have created a “virtual festival” with online discussions and activities that are both fun and educational. Our partners have been playing their part!”

Colouring pages from the recently published Endemic Birds of the West Indies Colouring Book are making their debut online. A new bird is presented each day on BirdsCaribbean’s website, with details, puzzles, eBooks, and activities to keep children, teens, and adults busy! The artist who made the fine bird drawings, Christine Elder, recently streamed a live hands-on workshop on sketching hummingbirds, which attracted budding artists of all ages.

BirdsCaribbean partners are doing their own CEBF projects on their social media pages. Cuban groups and the University of Havana have joined to present an Endemic Cuban Bird of the Day on social media. Antigua’s Environmental Awareness Group (EAG) has a weekly theme under the hashtag #NatureStillOpen. They invite followers to share photos online. The group is also hosting a six-part webinar on “Birding for Beginners,’ which started on May 1.

BirdLife Jamaica is posting its endemic birds on its Facebook page and joined an online meet-up on the arts and environment organized by Kingston Creative. Puerto Rico’s Department of Natural Resources reached out to a 7th Grade Students for a talk about the island’s endemic birds and ornithologist, Dr. Adrianne Tossas gave a webinar, “Getting to Know the Endemic Birds of Puerto Rico.” The Bahamas National Trust’s Scott Johnson explored the mysteries of the legendary Chickcharney, an owl-like creature from folklore, in a fascinating webinar.

CEBF celebrations online will continue into June. Visit the BirdsCaribbean.org to find From the Nest activities, or follow BirdsCaribbean and your local nature groups on social media.

Online puzzles of gorgeous Caribbean endemic birds, like this Bridled Quail-Dove, are available for kids and adults to enjoy at home.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31433:birdscaribbean-celebrates-local-birds-with-online-learning-and-activity-program-“from-the-nest”&Itemid=504