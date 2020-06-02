Borders open to the French side of the island | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – The Prefecture of Saint-Barths and Saint-Martin issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon regarding the border of the island whereby the French side of the island was only accessible if you had a clearance document from the Prefecture.

The statement which has been translated reads as follows: In connection with the Government of Sint Maarten, the Prefecture of St. Bartholomew and St. Martin issued an order restricting travel between the two parts of the island on 29 March 2020 in order to limit the spread of the virus.

End of checks at crossing points between Saint-Martin and Sint-Maarten

The health situation on the island is stabilizing, free movement between Saint-Martin and Sint-Maarten was restored at midnight on Monday 1 June. The checkpoints have been lifted. Border points that had been physically closed by containers are being withdrawn by the providers of the Collectivite of Saint-Martin and the Prefecture.

