Business Community Reminded to Register for May 20 Webinar | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – Registration for a special webinar on Wednesday, May 20 from 10.00am to 11.30am (local time) that aims to inform the general business community but especially those companies that would like to consider export as a new business stream, is still open.

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) and the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) are reminding the business community to register via COCI’s Facebook page and following the instructions on how to do so or go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2066300514066747664

The webinar is an opportunity for the Sint Maarten business community, RVO and COCI to provide information about the various instruments and programs that can benefit the country over the mid to long-term.

COCI has requested via direct contact with lead professionals in the various industries relating to Export to be part of this first Webinar and to provide their feedback and testimony of their challenges and successes.

The webinar aims to improve opportunities for entrepreneurs by strengthening their position and helping them realize their international ambitions with funding, networking, know-how and compliance with laws and regulations.

If you are an entrepreneur who wishes to venture abroad, participating in the upcoming webinar may be your ticket to learn more what the Netherlands Enterprise Agency can do for you in helping your business fulfil their international ambitions.

For more information regarding this webinar or the various instruments and programs please visit COCI’s Facebook page or RVO’s website link https://english.rvo.nl/caribbean. Email your questions, statements or remarks to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made various instruments available to companies in Sint Maarten since January 1, 2018.

Under RVO, various services, subsidies and other programs are available for trade and investment projects in countries outside the Kingdom. Caribbean Dutch entrepreneurs may use these services and programs under the same conditions as European Dutch companies and in cooperation with local partners.

The Netherlands Enterprise Agency is a Dutch government organization which operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy that stimulates entrepreneurs in sustainable, agricultural, innovative and international business.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31557:business-community-reminded-to-register-for-may-20-webinar&Itemid=451