Business licenses need to go digital says General Audit Chamber | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – June 8th, 2020. The General Audit Chamber submitted its report entitled “Audit into the business license process and the possibilities of digitizing” to Parliament today. The report presents findings and conclusions about the process of obtaining a business license.

Based on their investigation, the Audit Chamber concludes that the business license process can be more efficient. An applicant must go to the Customer Service counter a total of five times in order to obtain a business license.

The Audit Chamber recommends improving service through digitizing the process; for example, by allowing applications and annual fees to be paid online. Additional efficiency could be achieved by electronically linking the department’s database with the receiver’s office.

With the right software, the annual collection process can be improved, which will benefit Government’s revenues, as well as customer service to the license holder.

The report is published in both English and Dutch and is available on the website of the General Audit Chamber (www.arsxm.org).

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31908:business-licenses-need-to-go-digital-says-general-audit-chamber&Itemid=504