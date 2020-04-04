Call for Urgent NGO Stakeholder Feedback: NGOs Strengthening Project | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – VNG International (VNGI) is calling on all NGO stakeholders for input to strengthen the NGO sector, in a post Irma recovery and reconstruction effort.

VNGI, through the World Bank managed Trust Fund, financed by the Government of The Netherlands, has been diligently working on a grants mechanism, which will launch periodic calls for proposals, to fund projects with recovery and rehabilitation objectives, as well as providing technical assistance and capacity building for the grant beneficiaries (NGOs).

VNGI has been working on Sint Maarten in the context of the recovery and reconstruction efforts since the passing of hurricane Irma in 2017.

Given the importance of close involvement of all stakeholders and to ensure proper consultation, VNGI is calling on all NGO sector stakeholders to review two of the main instruments used for this purpose, namely the draft ‘Environmental and Social Safeguards Instrument’ and the draft ‘Stakeholders Engagement Plan’.

Both need NGO Stakeholder input to be further processed. Kindly go to www.npowersxm.com and provide your comments using the provided ‘Feedback Form’.

If you have questions the local advisors are happy to assist you and you can send an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call 581 5050.

