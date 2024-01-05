Calling All Sea Enthusiasts and Event Lovers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

But that's not all! Before we set the sails, we need your help during our Annual Mark Inspection. During this inspection we will inspected all marks, anchors, ropes and lines to make sure we are prepared for a season full of racing.

Mark Inspection Details:

Date: January 8th

Time: 08:30AM

Location: The Sint Maarten Yacht Club, Simpson Bay

This is your chance to get hands-on experience with the racecourse setup and ensure a safe, competitive environment for all participants.

How to Sign Up:

Email support@heinekenregatta.com to sign up.