Calling All Sea Enthusiasts and Event Lovers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The sails are set, and the sea is calling! We are thrilled to announce the 44th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and we need your spirited participation to make it a rousing success. This year, we're looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join our dynamic team! Whether you're a land lover or a seasoned sailor, there's a place for you.
Event Details:
Volunteer Opportunities:
Perks of Volunteering:
How to Sign Up:
Ready to join the adventure? Click here to fill in our form and register as a volunteer. Please indicate your availability and preferred roles.
But that's not all! Before we set the sails, we need your help during our Annual Mark Inspection. During this inspection we will inspected all marks, anchors, ropes and lines to make sure we are prepared for a season full of racing.
Mark Inspection Details:
This is your chance to get hands-on experience with the racecourse setup and ensure a safe, competitive environment for all participants.
How to Sign Up:
Email support@heinekenregatta.com to sign up.
