Calling All Sea Enthusiasts and Event Lovers | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The sails are set, and the sea is calling! We are thrilled to announce the 44th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta and we need your spirited participation to make it a rousing success. This year, we're looking for enthusiastic volunteers to join our dynamic team! Whether you're a land lover or a seasoned sailor, there's a place for you.

Event Details:

  • Date: February 29th - March 3rd
  • Location: The shimmering shores of St. Maarten

Volunteer Opportunities:

  • Race Operations
  • Event Setup and Breakdown
  • Hospitality and Guest Services
  • Media and Promotion

Perks of Volunteering:

  • Exclusive Regatta Gear
  • Behind-the-scenes access
  • An opportunity to meet sailors from around the world
  • Being part of a legendary event!

How to Sign Up:

Ready to join the adventure? Click here to fill in our form and register as a volunteer. Please indicate your availability and preferred roles.

But that's not all! Before we set the sails, we need your help during our Annual Mark Inspection. During this inspection we will inspected all marks, anchors, ropes and lines to make sure we are prepared for a season full of racing.

Mark Inspection Details:

  • Date: January 8th
  • Time: 08:30AM
  • Location: The Sint Maarten Yacht Club, Simpson Bay

This is your chance to get hands-on experience with the racecourse setup and ensure a safe, competitive environment for all participants.

How to Sign Up:

Email support@heinekenregatta.com to sign up.
