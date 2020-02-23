Car flips over onto its roof near Lotus Night Club | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – The central dispatch directed the police patrol to the Welfare road on Saturday morning February 22nd around 05.30am, for a car that had flipped over in the area of Lotus Night Club.

At the location the police patrol encountered the vehicle with the license plate M-4183 that had flipped over after slamming into another car.

According to the information gathered the driver of the vehicle with the number plate number 2860-AAD was reversing from out of a parking space not noticing the other vehicle coming from in the direction of the Simpson Bay Bridge. The impact from the collision cause the Vehicle M-4183 to flip over on its roof.

The victims of both vehicles with the initials R.N and M.T suffered only minor injuries, and was treated on the scene by paramedics. The Traffic Department is investigating the cause of this accident. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29914:car-flips-over-onto-its-roof-near-lotus-night-club&Itemid=451