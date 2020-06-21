CARIBBEAN AIRLINES COMPLETES 2ND PHASE OF REPATRIATION SERVICES THROUGHOUT THE REGION | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/TRINIDAD – Caribbean Airlines successfully completed its second phase of repatriation flights during the period June 18-19 2020, allowing for Caribbean nationals to return to their home countries.

Scores of nationals, inclusive of stranded Guyanese citizens, were airlifted and reunited with their families and loved ones, on home soil. Additionally, some 144 farm workers were facilitated on a special charter service between Kingston, Jamaica and Miami on June 18. A total 276 passengers were transported during the aforementioned period.

Steve Azevedo, Caribbean Airlines Chief Operations Officer, commented: “Caribbean Airlines recognizes its role to provide repatriation airlift for Caribbean nationals across the region. Over the past week, in partnership with several regional authorities, we have been able to take hundreds of people to their home countries; and we will continue to work with Caribbean governments to operate flights to repatriate as many people as possible.

Additionally, we are appreciative of our dedicated essential staff and crews across our networks for their joint coordination of our repatriation services. We hope to soon restore our scheduled operations, and continue to work closely with authorities, ever mindful of the challenges being faced across the region and globally due Covid-19.”

The airline will further provide repatriation services on Sunday June 21 to facilitate nationals moving between Trinidad, Curacao and Guyana. This service will see numerous Guyana nationals being repatriated out of Curacao.

Caribbean Airlines operates its schedule of repatriation flights in strict compliance with the instructions of the Public Health Authorities, enforcing the most stringent hygiene practices, adhering to all the current international guidelines, to combat COVID-19.

Customers can also access an easy-to-read compilation of the new protocols currently in place, for the safety of the travelling public. A Repatriation Flight Information Guide and Prepare for Take-Off Travel Guide, is available via Caribbean Airlines’ website www.caribbean-airlines.com

Repatriation flights are not regular commercial flights. The all nationals must first seek approval for re-entry into their respective countries as follows prior to booking with Caribbean Airlines: PORT OF ENTRY CONTACT FOR APPROVAL JAMAICA https://jamcovid19.moh.gov.jm TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

GUYANA https://www.minfor.gov.gy CURACAO https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/curacaocovid19

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32126:caribbean-airlines-completes-2nd-phase-of-repatriation-services-throughout-the-region&Itemid=504