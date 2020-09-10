Caribbean Wellness Day to be Observed on September 12 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) will be observed across the region on Saturday, September 12 to promote good health and well-being of the whole of society, the Collective Prevention Service (CPS), a department within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) said on Thursday.

The overall theme proposed for the next five years is “Power Through Collective Action,” and a sub-theme of “Stronger Together 2020” for this year’s celebration.

The objectives for CWD 2020 are: raise awareness about mental illness and mental health; address stigma and discrimination (especially towards frontline essential and/or health care workers); and promote coping strategies aimed at reducing stress, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the last twelve (12) years, the overall theme for CWD was ‘Love that Body’ with a focus on preventing and controlling NCDs throughout the life course.

After consultations with key partners, it is proposed that the Region continues with the life course approach but extend it to include a ‘whole of society’ engagement for the next five (5) years – 2020-2024.

In 2011 the CWD was expanded to become Wellness Week in the Americas commencing on September 8 and running until the 14. This was part of the Political Declaration of the United Nations Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

The CARICOM Heads of Summit on Chronic Diseases in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, September 2007, established Caribbean Wellness Day.

Caribbean Wellness Day is observed every year on the second Saturday of September. Join CPS in safeguarding our health and well-being, collectively taking a responsible role and making an informed decision.

Inaugurated in 2008, Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) is an annual event which provides an opportunity to increase the awareness of the non-communicable diseases burden in the Caribbean; mobilise and strengthen public, private, and civil society partnerships for NCDs; promote multi country, multisectoral activities in support of wellness; and showcase national and community level activities to promote healthy living and encourage residents to develop good health practices.

