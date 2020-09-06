Celebrate International Literacy day with the UWBC on September 8th | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SAINT-MARTIN (MARIGOT) – Why is literacy so important to UWBC (United Women Book Club), and especially this year?

“Billions of children, youth and adults’ education was disrupted this year due to the pandemic. As a book club who promotes literature throughout the year, we know the importance of literacy and the impact that it has on our lives,” UWBC Founder Danielle Chance said in a statement on Sunday.

“Reading and writing are the pillars of our movement. There would be no literature without it.

“We feel strongly that literature encompasses more than the written world in society today. We have now incorporated literacy in the digital world, it has evolved and adapted itself to the new norm.

“We are here to remind the general public of the current situation of adults’ and children’s literacy and learning, not only in our respective communities but also on a global scale.

“Thus, being said, this year, we would like to not only celebrate the importance of literacy but also the beauty in diversity. For this reason, we have organized a virtual lineup of numerous videos in multiple languages to bring forth the conversation that we feel all should take part in.

“We are inviting our fellow viewers to connect to our Facebook and Instagram pages to interact and view content following up to and on International Literacy Day 2020, this Tuesday 8th of September,” UWBC Founder Chance said in a statement on Sunday.

