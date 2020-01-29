CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN PARTNERS CONTRIBUTES TO ST. DOMINIC HIGH’S 25TH YEAR | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – St. Dominic High recently celebrated its twenty-fifth year in education and was the recipient of an extra special gift.

A financial boost by CIBC FirstCaribbean was given to the school’s Erasmus Exchange Program, the library and computer lab, and an upgrade of the surround system, making it more conducive for the students and members of the public who hold community meetings there.

St. Dominic, the only Catholic High School on the island has humble beginnings but has grown into an institution of high standing, recognised for both its academic and community achievements.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29491:cibc-firstcaribbean-partners-contributes-to-st-dominic-high’s-25th-year&Itemid=450