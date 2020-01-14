COCI Calls on Entrepreneurs to Register for January 30 Customer Service Workshop | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is inviting members of the business community to register for its next “Grow Your Business with COCI Workshops set for Thursday, January 30.

This is the sixth workshop and the first for 2020 and will be given by tourism and hospitality consultant Glen Yeung. Yeung, a former Dean of the University of St. Martin, is a seasoned training facilitator in business management, hospitality, marketing, and leadership.

Glen holds a master’s degree from the Florida International University and is a Certified Hospitality Educator (CHE); and is a Hospitality Assured Business Advisor (HABA) for the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO).

The workshop will be about ‘customer service,’ and the workshop will take place at the COCI Conference Room from 7.00PM to 8.30PM.

Those interested in attending the workshop must register and pay a registration fee of US$20. Seating is limited and potential attendees need to register as soon as possible. You can register via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call 721-542-3590 for further information.

Each workshop will deal with one specific topic. The other workshops planned for 2020 are: February 20 Bureau of Intellectual Property (BIP), Vincentia Rosen Sandiford; and March 26 Financial Planning, Ahmed Bell.

The workshop product series is being organized in connection with COCI’s 40th anniversary marking the Chambers establishment this year 40-years ago.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29265:coci-calls-on-entrepreneurs-to-register-for-january-30-customer-service-workshop&Itemid=450