COCI Reminds Entrepreneurs to Register for January 30 Grow Your Business Workshop | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) is reminding interested entrepreneurs to register for its next “Grow Your Business with COCI Workshops set for Thursday, January 30.

This is the sixth workshop of the series and will be given by tourism and hospitality consultant Glen Yeung. Yeung, a former Dean of the University of St. Martin, is a seasoned training facilitator in business management, hospitality, marketing, and leadership.

Yeung holds a master’s degree from the Florida International University and is a Certified Hospitality Educator (CHE); and is a Hospitality Assured Business Advisor (HABA) for the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO).

The workshop will be about ‘customer service,’ and the workshop will take place at the COCI Conference Room from 7.00PM to 8.30PM.

Those interested in attending the workshop must register and pay a registration fee of US$20. Seating is limited and potential attendees need to register as soon as possible. You can register via email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

or call 721-542-3590 for further information.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29452:coci-reminds-entrepreneurs-to-register-for-january-30-grow-your-business-workshop&Itemid=450