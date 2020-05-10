COCI Supervisory Board Salutes the Heroes on the Front Lines in the Private Sector | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – President of the Supervisory Board of the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) Benjamin Ortega, on behalf of the COCI board and management, recognizes and salutes the heroes on the front lines, the essential workers who go out on a daily basis providing key services during the national state of emergency to members of the community during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“We have the front liners in the healthcare field such as the doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals, the emergency medical responders, the police, marines and other law enforcement officials, who have been at the fore front of this international emergency.

“But, we also have many workers in the private sector who are also on the front line working in supermarkets, cashiers, shelf-packers, the cleaners, management, delivery bus drivers, gas station attendants, security guards, and other key private sector service providers who have been allowed to work during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The aforementioned and many more, during the past two-months have provided the citizens of the country essential services to keep the country going while the majority of residents remained safely at home at the request of the Government’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in order to save lives and protect our health care sector from being overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases.

“We can imagine that this has been a very stressful time having to leave their families at home and go to work when the nation is at home, especially when you do not want to catch the disease and bring it back home to the family.

“On behalf of the Chamber Board, we are thankful for the hard work that our essential workers have been doing during this pandemic, and we fully understand the sacrifice involved in faithfully serving our community. Thank You once again for your services to our community,” President of the COCI Board Benjamin Ortega said on Sunday.

The Chamber of Commerce & Industry has been closed during the lockdown period but remained working in providing services to registrants. If you need to reach the chamber, you can email your request to

for assistance.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31390:coci-supervisory-board-salutes-the-heroes-on-the-front-lines-in-the-private-sector&Itemid=451