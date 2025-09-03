Collaborative Training Hosted by MECYS for School Bus Operators | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (GREAT BAY) - The Department of Education, in collaboration with the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) and the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA), successfully hosted a joint training for school bus operators for the 2025-2026 academic year on August 18, 2025.

The training introduced school bus drivers to the draft policy framework on the Fleet Tracking System and its role in improving accountability, monitoring, and overall school safety. The session also placed strong emphasis on de-escalation techniques and adherence to transportation safety standards, equipping drivers to respond more effectively to challenges on and off the road.

This collaborative effort underscores the importance of cross-ministerial cooperation in strengthening Sint Maarten’s commitment to student safety.

During the discussions, participants highlighted the need for increased School Bus Awareness and that the community needs to better understand the collective responsibility of all for school transportation safety.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, together with KPSM and IETA, remain committed to ongoing dialogue, training, and advocacy in advancing the highest standards of safety in school transportation.