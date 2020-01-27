Come celebrate the 40th edition of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta on the official Spectator boat | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (SIMPSON BAY) – Ready to experience the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta from up close? Get the best views and seats in the house for all on-the-water excitement. Feel like a VIP on the official St. Maarten Heineken Regatta Spectator Boat. Enjoy the great on-board catering and a nice cold Heineken while watching the races on the turquoise Caribbean waters. Come celebrate the 40th edition of Serious Fun with us!

Reserve your tickets quickly as they sell out fast!

Due to the success of previous years, we will be adding an extra boat on Saturday the 7th of March to ensure everyone gets a chance to experience the races firsthand out on the water. We will follow the starts and part of the racing, which promises fun for sailing enthusiasts and for those who want to learn. Check-in starts at 7:30 AM and we will return at Bobby’s Marina around 12:30 PM

A commentator will be on board to provide live commentary of all the on-the-water action taking place. A delicious breakfast and lunch will be served, and the open bar will make sure no one is thirsty. Guests will also receive an exclusive goody bag filled with specialties donated by loyal sponsors of the St. Maarten Heineken Regatta.

The tickets will be available for $125 per day. Feel the action as you sail down to the start line. The price includes a sail on a catamaran, breakfast, lunch, open bar, goody bag and a live commentator. For more information or to purchase your tickets, contact Laure Grevers by calling +1721 553 6473 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. Or reserve online here!

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29447:come-celebrate-the-40th-edition-of-the-st-maarten-heineken-regatta-on-the-official-spectator-boat&Itemid=450