Costa Favolosa Cruise Vessel arrives for Fuel and Food Provisioning | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

PORT ST. MAARTEN – The Costa Favolosa cruise ship arrived on Saturday morning March 21 in port only for fuel bunkering and food provisioning (container). There are no cruise passengers onboard the vessel and the crew are restricted to the vessel.

The cruise ship is allowed to dock at Port St. Maarten by the Government of St. Maarten based on humanitarian grounds once the vessels maritime health declaration meets the public health screening requirements of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour, Department of Collective Prevention Services protocols.

Once the vessel completes its bunkering and provisioning operations, it will depart St. Maarten.

Costa Cruises is one of several cruise companies that have suspended their global cruise itinerary operations due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Costa Cruises says its global operations have been halted until April 3.

The Costa Crociere Group is Italy’s biggest tour operator. Part of the Carnival Corporation & plc Group, with a fleet of 103 ships (over 11.5 million passengers in 2016), the Costa Crociere Group is parent company of the Costa Cruise Lines and AIDA Cruises brands.

With 27 ships in service for an overall capacity of around 76,000 guests, the Group is headquartered in Genoa and operates at global level, mainly on routes in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the Baltic Sea, the Caribbean, North and Central America, South America, the Arab Emirates, the Indian Ocean, the Far East and Africa.

