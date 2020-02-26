COSTA FAVOLOSA MAKES PORT CALL FOR GUESTS TO DISCOVER DESTINATION | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/ITALY – Costa Crociere would like to thank the St. Maarten Government and Port St. Maarten for today’s safe mooring of its ship Costa Favolosa and the cooperation offered during the past days by the local authorities.

The ship, after skipping her last call in Tortola, has reached St. Maarten where its guests will have the opportunity to discover the beauty of the island. Costa Favolosa will remain in St. Maarten until tomorrow afternoon when it will sail to Fort de France as per scheduled itinerary.

Costa Crociere wants to reassure that on board Costa Favolosa there are neither suspect cases of guests nor crew members with symptoms related to CoVid-19 and the ship medical staff is monitoring the health of guests and crewmembers giving the utmost attention to the application of all precautionary measures.

The safety and health of passengers is Costa Crociere number one priority. Since the outbreak of the global health emergency, the Company has decided to further strengthen the precautionary measures applied to all its fleet in order to guarantee maximum safety for guests and crew. To preserve a safe and immune environment onboard the vessel and assess their suitability for boarding, all embarking guests, visitors or crew members are given a specific pre-screening medical questionnaire to fill in before the cruise experience commence.

Anyone boarding our ships is screened for body temperature: anyone with a body temperature above 37.8° C is denied access to the ship.

Costa Crociere guarantees guests and crew the highest standards of cleanliness on board its ships thanks to strict sanitization protocols and the use of disinfectants effective against CoVid-19.

Guests, visitors and crew members of any nationality who have traveled from, to or through mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau in the 14 days prior to boarding are not allowed to board Costa ships.

The same measure applies to those who have been in contact with confirmed cases of CoVid-19, for which a regular declaration has been made to the competent health authorities.

As of February 22, given the current outbreak of the virus in a number of different Italian towns, Costa Crociere has also decided to deny boarding to any customers originating from one of the quarantined municipalities.

Precautionary measures are taken on all ships belonging to the Costa cruises’ fleet including the screening of guests and crew, if circumstances require it. In addition, all ships in the fleet are equipped with medical facilities with dedicated staff, available 24 hours a day, and can count on advice and support from professionals and specialized external medical facilities. The cruise industry is one of the best equipped and experienced in the field of health protection.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29983:costa-favolosa-makes-port-call-for-guests-to-discover-destination&Itemid=450