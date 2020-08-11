COVID-19 confirmed active cases now at 95. Five hospitalized and One in Isolation | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 10th, at 22:00, St. Maarten’s new total of confirmed cases now stands at 205.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 89 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated, “we now have ninety- five (95), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Five patients are currently hospitalized, and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 93. One hundred and fifty- six (156) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 482 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 997 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Statistics show clusters are affiliated with night life, bars, night clubs, and adult entertainments.

Minister Panneflek urges all to continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap and avoid mass gatherings.

If persons do not adhere to the protocols set in place, Government will be forced to consider imposing more stringent measures.

