COVID-19 Confirmed Cases now at 49. 230 in Quarantine | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of July 30th, at 17:00, Sint Maarten has confirmed two additional cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 128.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 48 people in home isolation. Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek announced that “we now have forty-nine (49), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.”

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten earlier this year remains at 64. Two hundred and thirty (230) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS on persons who may have been in contact with any of the 49 active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, the number of those tested at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) by CPS remains at 151 people and 722 people throughout the community. As the numbers continue to increase for positive cases, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

Minister Panneflek continues to urge all to continue wearing masks, practicing social distancing, sanitizing your hands as frequent as possible and washing your hands with soap. Let us continue to work together collectively to overcome the spread of the virus.

May God bless us all.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32739:covid-19-confirmed-cases-now-at-49-230-in-quarantine&Itemid=451