COVID-19 has now risen to 150 active cases. Nine hospitalized and two isolated. Six new cases added | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – As of August 14th, St. Maarten has confirmed six new cases of persons who have tested positive for the Corona Virus (COVID-19). The new total of confirmed cases now stands at 269.

Of the active cases, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) are monitoring 139 people in home isolation. The Minister of Public Health Social Development and Labour (VSA) the honorable Richard Panneflek stated, “we now have one hundred and fifty (150), active cases of persons who have contracted COVID-19.” Nine patients are currently hospitalized, and two patients are isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 17.

The number of people recovered since the first case surfaced on St. Maarten is 102. Three hundred and ninety (390) people are now in quarantine based on contact tracing investigations carried out by CPS of persons who may have been in contact with any of the active cases.

In a continued effort to control the spread of the virus, CPS has tested 532 travelers arriving at the Princess Juliana International Airport, (PJIA) and 1140 people throughout the community. As the numbers of positive cases continue to increase, CPS will continue to actively execute its contact tracing measures.

If you have been exposed to someone with the virus or experiencing flu-like symptoms, please remain at home and contact your family doctor immediately. For any questions or concerns, call CPS at emergency number 914.

Minister Panneflek urges the general public to remain vigilant, continue to wear your masks, practice social distancing, sanitize your hands as frequently as possible, wash your hands with soap, and avoid mass gatherings. Collectively we can mitigate the spread of the COVID-19.

