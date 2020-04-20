CPS advises how to reduce the risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 while grocery shopping and accessing other essential services | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – While the country remains under a state of emergency for the next three weeks, persons will be allowed to visit essential services such as supermarkets, grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies, gas stations and banks within specific zones.

The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA) would like to remind the public of the following.

When you go to the store for grocery shopping wear a face mask and stay at least 2 meters (six feet) away from staff and other customers; buy what you need and do not unnecessarily touch fruit or vegetables. If you are not sure whether the grocery stores, bakeries, pharmacies, gas stations and/or banks are providing disinfection services, bring your own sanitizer. For example, clean the handle of the cart or basket before you use it. Wash your hands with soap immediately when you have returned home.

If you are sick, stay at home. If you need groceries or other essential services, get help from your family, friends or neighbors. Make sure you maintain a 2-meter distance to other persons.

Some grocery stores have made accommodations for a select group of persons within our community. If you are a senior, disabled or pregnant check with your local supermarket on store hours reserved for you.

CPS would like to reiterate that persons with flu-like symptoms should stay at home and call their family physician to explain their doctor of their symptoms. The doctor will report to CPS. For information about COVID-19 disease, call CPS 914 hotline.

CPS reminds the general public to continue to maintain high standards of COVID-19 preventive measures in order to prevent the further spread of the virus within the community.

CPS’s prevention guidance calls for frequent hand washing with soap and water especially after coughing or sneezing. When coughing and sneezing, cover your mouth and nose with a flexed elbow or tissue – properly dispose the tissue and wash hands. Avoid close contact with anyone that has flu-like symptoms and keep distance of 2 meters apart from each other to prevent getting and spreading COVID-19.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30992:cps-advises-how-to-reduce-the-risk-of-getting-and-spreading-covid-19-while-grocery-shopping-and-accessing-other-essential-services&Itemid=450