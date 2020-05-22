CPS strengthens COVID-19 Campaign as its Enters Final Weekend | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), has strengthened its cadre of Community Awareness Volunteers (CAV) with representatives from AMI, the Red Cross, WIEMS, students from AUC, the fire departments from the Airport and the Government as it winds down its district outreach campaign.

This is the final weekend where CPS staff and CAV will be heading into the districts of Fort Willem and St. Peters.

Members of the community in the aforementioned are reminded, to come out and talk with CPS and CAV once they hear that they are in the neighbourhood. Volunteers are identified by the badges that they wear.

CPS reminds everyone to maintain two meters (6-feet) social distancing from other persons, practice good respiratory etiquettes, wash your hands frequently and clean often touched surfaces.

CPS, a department from the Sint Maarten Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labour (Ministry VSA), has during the past weeks been visiting various community districts as part of its COVID-19 Community Outreach Campaign, to reach out to communities and provide valuable accurate information and at the same time collect data from those residents who have flu-like symptoms.

CPS reminds the public: Do not wait to call your physician if you have flu-like symptoms; if you do not have a General Practitioner or cannot reach your physician: Call CPS at 914 without delay and; do not go to the Emergency Room of the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) but call first when you are sick.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31632:cps-strengthens-covid-19-campaign-as-its-enters-final-weekend&Itemid=451