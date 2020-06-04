CSU Reconfirms Active Hurricane Season Ahead. Be Prepared | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CARIBBEAN – The Colorado State University (CSU) Tropical Weather & Climate Research on Thursday released its updated forecast for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. CSU forecast 19 named storms (three have already formed, Arthur, Bertha and Cristobal), nine (9) could become hurricanes, and four (4) of those could become major hurricanes of Category 3+.

CSU forecast 85 named storm days; 40 hurricane days; and nine (9) major hurricane days.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially started on June 1st and ends on November 30th.

CSU said on Thursday, “We have slightly increased our forecast for the 2020 Atlantic basin hurricane season and believe that the season will have well above-average activity.

“Current neutral ENSO conditions may transition to weak La Niña conditions by later this summer. Sea surface temperatures averaged across portions of the tropical Atlantic are somewhat above normal, while the subtropical Atlantic is much warmer than average.

“Our Atlantic Multi- decadal Oscillation index remains somewhat below its long-term average. We anticipate an above-normal probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean.

“As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them. They should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31865:csu-reconfirms-active-hurricane-season-ahead-be-prepared&Itemid=451