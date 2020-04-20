Curacao looking at reopening schools after April 27 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

CURACAO – Curacao schools may reopen in the week of April 27. The Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath, who is acting minister of education, indicated that schools will reopen step by step based on consultations with the various school boards.

Preparations for schools to reopen are underway Rhuggenaath disclosed. Schools have been closed since March 17. Additional information will be disclosed about the reopening of schools and how that will unfold in the coming days.

Epidemiologist Dr. Izzy Gertsenbluth says he expects more infections to become known to health authorities once a phased easement in COVID-19 measures have been implemented.

He added during one of his recent briefings that the medical facilities on the island are now in the position to handle additional infections. The country has 14 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases with one still inconclusive but is being treated as a positive case. This person is in isolation.

286 persons have been tested so far; 11 have recovered; 12 are in travel-related quarantine.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=30995:curacao-looking-at-reopening-schools-after-april-27&Itemid=504