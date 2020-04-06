Curacao request close to Naf.800 million for three months | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN/CURACAO – The various countries that make up the Kingdom of the Netherlands – Aruba, Curacao and Sint Maarten – are currently in the process of developing solidarity packages and submitting them to Holland for financial assistance with respect to the unprecedented COVID-19 global pandemic that is impacting the global economy.

Due to the lock down measures that the countries are being forced to take in order to deal with COVID-19 infections, this is bringing the economies of the islands to a complete halt.

The current situation is worse than the 2008 global financial crisis and even September 11, 2001. The island of Sint Maarten two-and-a-half years ago experienced hurricanes Irma and Maria, and the country is still reeling and trying to recover from that natural disaster.

With approximately 90 per cent of the private sector shut down on Curacao due to the mitigation COVID-19 measures that have been taken by the Government, the latter is requested from the Netherlands close to 400 million Euros or almost Naf.800 million to cover a three-month period.

The aforementioned would partially cover a monthly fee for unemployed persons; compensation for companies that have had to cut 25 per cent of their staff salaries; assistance for self-employed and micro and small entrepreneurs.

