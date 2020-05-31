Curfew now from 11.00pm to 5.00am. Businesses can open on Saturdays and Sundays | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (POND ISLAND) – The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) advised and the Council of Ministers decided that movement should be allowed on Saturday, May 30, 2020, and that the curfew hours be adjusted from 11:00 PM until 5:00 AM.

Additionally, businesses will be allowed to open on Sunday as well in accordance with the Ministerial Regulation signed on May 29, 2020, 0324 implementing the changes to Phase 3 which now begins today Saturday, May 30, 2020.

The Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs stated on Saturday that, “I know many work up wondering, but we had to make sure in publishing it first which was published today and now everyone is aware that Saturday and Sundays are now open days as well.

“There was much debate whether tomorrow would be open or not and so I would like to tell the people of St. Maarten it will not be feasible to open if you stay at home. It is still your prerogative to do your shopping and other essential services from Monday to Saturday even though some places will be opening prior to the lockdown on a Sunday.

“I believe we have learned a lot of lessons thru this COVID-19 reality and the value of family and spending as much time as possible together should remain our focus even as we move forward in reopening our businesses.”

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31760:curfew-now-from-11-00pm-to-5-00am-businesses-can-open-on-saturdays-and-sundays&Itemid=450