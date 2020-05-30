Deadline extended to apply for Business Payroll Support & Lockdown Payroll Support | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The new deadline for employers to apply for the second cycle of Business Payroll Support or Lockdown Payroll Support is Friday June 5, 2020. The deadline has been extended to allow more employers the opportunity to apply for the stimulus payroll support.

The original deadline was May 31, 2020. Up until May 30 at approx. 6:30pm, a total of 672 employers have applied for the stimulus payroll support, 77 less than the previous month. Employers experiencing a minimum of 20% decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic, can apply for the support, which would assist in the payroll of their employees and prevent layoffs.

The online application form can be found in the SZV Employer Portal. Employers who do not yet have an account can request an account via www.szv.sx. Employers who have already applied for stimulus payroll support can log-in to the SZV Employer Portal to check the status of their application, get detailed specification of approval or denial, view payment specifications and send/receive messages to/from the review team directly within the portal. Denied applications can be appealed by submitting an objection letter by e-mail to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

Documents needed to get access to the Employer Portal include a recent chamber of commerce excerpt and a valid Sint Maarten I.D. or passport. New users of the SZV Employer Portal can review the online user manual or demonstration videos available on www.szv.sx.

To apply for Business Payroll Support or Lockdown Payroll Support you submit your ZV/OV declarations and Tax declaration form via the portal.

Questions and inquiries can be e-mailed to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

. Reminders to use the Employer Portal optimally are: preferably, use a PC or laptop, use Chrome or Edge internet browsers to access the portal, not Safari. Check spam and junk e-mail folders to avoid missing e-mail confirmations. Documents can be submitted as scan PDF’s, JPEG’s or original pictures taken from a mobile phone.

Attention: There is one online application form and you must select which payroll support plan you are applying for: Business Payroll Support or Lockdown Payroll Support.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31759:deadline-extended-to-apply-for-business-payroll-support-lockdown-payroll-support&Itemid=451