Deadlines extended for Stimulus Relief Plan | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – The ministry of finance would like to remind the public that if you are applying for business payroll support, the deadline has been moved from April 24th to May 1st. Though it is a holiday, the ministry would like to assure everyone that online submissions will be accepted.

Payment for March declarations has also been extended to May 4th. Chamber of Commerce excepts can be requested online at http://www.chamberofcommerce.sx/.

For those applying for Income Support, the application forms will be available online as of April 24th. Please have a look on the website for the necessary documentation like a valid St. Maarten ID, a copy of stamped 2018 tax returns, also if applicable, a valid chamber of commerce excerpt and a valid permit, have those available to upload as part of your application.

For persons who have become unemployed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit the SSRP website and make use of the “COVID-19 Unemployment Support”. Be sure to have the original dismissal letter provided to you by the company.

On the official Sint Maarten Stimulus Relief & Plan website you can find all of this information and more, the site is regularly updated and is your source for all things related to the stimulus. Please visit www.ssrp.sx.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=31065:deadlines-extended-for-stimulus-relief-plan&Itemid=451