Deliveries from China impacts Rio Productions participation in Carnival 2020 | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On Monday, February 17th, 2020, Rio Productions management decided stand down from preparations for Carnival 2020. The coronavirus outbreak is having a major impact on the sourcing and delivery of raw materials, out of China, needed in the production of the carnival costumes. Factories cannot guarantee the shipment of materials, such as fabric, feathers, beads, gems and trims, in time for the production and sourcing these items out of the US is simply cost prohibitive.

President of Rio Productions Ms. Brenda Wathey explained: “due to disease prevention measures in factories and warehouses in China, all shipments are delayed and the uncertainty surrounding new delivery dates is simply too risky and will directly and adversely affect the production of our troupe. As the Rio Production section within the Road Gods troupe caters to approx. +/-200 participants, the risk factor is simply too high. Rio Productions is known for always delivering and living up to the demands and expectations of our valued customers, but with the recent development of the coronavirus outbreak we can no longer guarantee the timely delivery of our costumes bearing in mind that costumes, once produced, still have to be shipped from Trinidad, which takes even more time. In the interest of preserving its’ good name and reputation Rio Productions prefers to withdraw and save its’ good standing amongst its’ revelers. Wathey was careful in saying that this decision to stand down only affects the Rio Productions section within ROAD GODS MAS and NOT any other group within the organization.

In closing Mrs. Wathey stated: “we sincerely apologize to those whom have registered for any inconvenience caused and advises that any deposits which have been made, specifically for costumes within the Rio Productions sections, will be fully refunded. This is simply out of our control. However, by making this decision now, 10 weeks before the parade, we hope that all carnival lovers still have ample time to register for the parade within another section of Road Gods Mas for Carnival 2020.

Rio Productions will continue to promote Sint Maarten’s beautiful Carnival product and wishes the Sint Maarten Carnival Development Foundation (SCDF) the best of luck in organizing another successful carnival event”.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29825:deliveries-from-china-impacts-rio-productions-participation-in-carnival-2020&Itemid=450