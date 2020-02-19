Descriptive detail of suspect leads to swift arrest of machete wielding robber | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (COLE BAY) – The Special Robbery Unit is currently investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Chinese restaurant located on the Union road, at approximately 08:10 pm on Tuesday February 18th, 2020, the police said on Wednesday in a statement.

The police on the scene were informed that one (1) masked male, dressed in black clothing, entered the establishment brandishing a machete and demanded the restaurant’s daily earnings.

The suspect then fled the establishment on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. On his way out of the establishment the suspect used his machete to damage a vehicle while passing.

Based on the description given to the police dispatch after the robbery had taken place, an officer in the vicinity was able to recognize the suspect and quickly apprehend him. The suspect with initials J.H was arrested and brought to the Police headquarters in Philipsburg where he will remain in custody pending further investigation.

The Sint Maarten Police Force would like to commend the caller in this case for a job well done on providing the descriptive details needed to swiftly apprehend the suspect. The police have taken the liberty to put together an infomercial on what information you can provide in an emergency situation to help the police dispatch provide enough information to quickly apprehend a suspect.

Please visit our Facebook page (Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten) to view this infomercial (pinned at the top of our page for easy accessibility) that can one day be of a great assistance not only to us as law enforcers but also to help protect yourself from having one less suspect on the loose, the police statement concludes. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=29847:descriptive-detail-of-suspect-leads-to-swift-arrest-of-machete-wielding-robber&Itemid=450