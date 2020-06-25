Digital Government Transformation Project calls on stakeholders’ feedback | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – In the second half of 2020, the Government of Sint Maarten, assisted by the World Bank, will embark on the US$15 Million Digital Government Transformation Project. This project aims to improve selected public services for citizens and businesses. In addition, the project will increase the reliability and resilience of Government’s information systems. More information about the project can be found at https://nrpbsxm.org/digitalgov.

Call for stakeholders’ and public’s feedback

An important requirement of this project is that it does not cause any negative environmental or social impacts. To address this, an Environmental and Social Assessment of the Project has been carried out in compliance with the World Bank Environmental and Social Framework (ESF) requirements. The measures which will be applied to address any potential environmental or social risks are published on the project website. The public is encouraged to visit https://nrpbsxm.org/digitalgov to review the project details and provide feedback using the online forms available on the site. You may also email your comments to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Consultation plan

Given the importance of close consultation and to ensure proper and effective consultation, the Digital Government Transformation Project is calling on all stakeholders and beneficiaries to review the three ESF documents; namely the Environmental and Social management Framework, the Environmental and Social Commitment Plan and the Stakeholder Engagement Plan. These draft documents require input from stakeholders and beneficiaries for finalization. Please go to https://nrpbsxm.org/digitalgov and scroll to the ESF section to review the following ESF documents:

Environment and Social Management Framework

Environment and Social Commitment Plan

Stakeholder Engagement Plan

The Digital Government Transformation Project is financed by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund. The Trust Fund is financed by the Government of The Netherlands, managed by The World Bank, and implemented in collaboration with the Government of Sint Maarten by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB).

