Domestic dispute leads to one arrest | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (DIAMOND GROVE ESTATE) – The Sint Maarten Police Dispatch Center received a call at approximately 6:30 pm, regarding an altercation in progress in the Diamond Grove Estate area on June 16th, 2020, police said in a statement on Wednesday evening.

When the police patrols arrived on the scene, they were met by a female who informed them that she got into a heated verbal altercation with her spouse which quickly escalated into a scuffle.

The spouse who was still on the scene spoke with the officers by giving his version of what took place. After gathering all information, officers concluded that the spouse physically assaulted his wife with a wooden object causing bodily harm to the victim. She was treated on the scene by the paramedics for bruises to her back and hip.

The male suspect with the initials V.T. was arrested and brought to the police station in Philipsburg where he is being held for further questioning.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is informing persons choosing to engage in abusive actions that they will be held accountable. You alone are responsible for your behavior, it is easier to just walk away from a heated situation then risk being arrested. There is no excuse for abuse, the police stated in their statement.

If you or any one you know maybe in need of police assistance in a domestic situation please call 911 for immediate assistance or if you wish to remain anonymous you can leave a message on the Tip line by dialing #9300.

Persons can also send a private message via our Facebook Page- Police Force of Sint Maarten – Korps Politie Sint Maarten or websitehttps://www.policesxm.sx/ 24/7. (KPSM)

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32072:domestic-dispute-leads-to-one-arrest&Itemid=451