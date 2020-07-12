Donation to Safe Haven by Rotary Club Mid Isle | SOUALIGA NEWSDAY

SINT MAARTEN (PHILIPSBURG) – On the 3rd of July, President Grace of the Rotary Club of Sint Maarten – Mid Isle was present at Safe Haven (Women Shelter) to donate the last bed that was pending out of six beds from a Rotary Year 2017-2018 Project, the civic club said on Sunday!

“We received assistance from the Rotary Club of Litchfield, Arizona (USA) who donated $6,500 to help us purchase items for Safe Haven after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

“Some beds were received without essential parts and the Club sought out the assistance of the Milton Peters College – Construction Department

“We would like to give a big thank you to the students and teachers of the MPC Construction Department for completing the last bed. We greatly appreciate your assistance!

“And, a special thank you to our Treasurer Tony for assisting with the transportation of the beds to and from MPC!”

The Rotary Club of Sint Maarten Mid Isle will be meeting at Pineapple Pete’s in Simpson bay this Tuesday (14th July) at 7:00pm

For more information, please contact: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Source: Souliga Newsday https://www.soualiganewsday.com/index.php?option=com-k2&view=item&id=32465:donation-to-safe-haven-by-rotary-club-mid-isle&Itemid=450